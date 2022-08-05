Head-To-Head Analysis: Realty Income (NYSE:O) & Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 20.10% 2.51% 1.45% Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Realty Income and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $2.08 billion 20.76 $359.46 million $1.06 67.73 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $11.07 million 24.70 $9.50 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

76.5% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Realty Income and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 4 5 0 2.56 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 4 0 3.00

Realty Income currently has a consensus target price of $77.14, indicating a potential upside of 7.46%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.73%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Realty Income.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Realty Income pays out 280.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Summary

Realty Income beats Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

