Head to Head Review: Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Rating) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Box Ships has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Box Ships and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping -24.36% -10.11% -6.08%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping $36.49 million 0.11 -$9.71 million ($4.80) -0.08

This table compares Box Ships and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Box Ships has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performance Shipping.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Box Ships and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,409.43%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Box Ships.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Box Ships on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

