Head-To-Head Survey: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) & Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Remark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Remark and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Spire Global has a consensus target price of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 254.30%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Remark.

This table compares Remark and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark 46.18% -163.16% -64.46% Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04%

Risk and Volatility

Remark has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Remark and Spire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $15.99 million 3.08 $27.47 million $0.08 5.85 Spire Global $43.38 million 4.86 -$19.31 million N/A N/A

Remark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spire Global.

Summary

Spire Global beats Remark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries. The company also provides Thermal kits, which includes a thermal imaging camera, calibrating device, computer to monitor the video feed, supporting equipment, and AI software to scan crowds and areas of high foot traffic for indications that certain persons with elevated temperatures may require secondary screening; and rPad thermal imaging devices, a single-post stand to scan individuals on a one-by-one basis for authorized entry. In addition, it owns and operates Sharecare, a web-based platform that facilitates search for health and wellness information; and Bikini.com, an e-commerce website that sells swimwear and accessories in the latest styles, as well as offers advertising services. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

