Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $990.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock worth $93,877 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,391,000 after acquiring an additional 275,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 345,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after buying an additional 109,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Articles

