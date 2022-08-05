HedgeTrade Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000804 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $64.23 million and $1,707.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003149 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00019150 BTC.

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

