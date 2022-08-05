Hegic Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.11 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $481,013.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,107.63 or 0.99999066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00131240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00065153 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

