Helix (HLIX) Price Tops $0.0003

Helix (HLIX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Helix has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Helix has a market capitalization of $12,192.38 and $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003800 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00157660 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008599 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.
About Helix
Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helix Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.