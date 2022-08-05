HelloFresh (HFG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HelloFresh (ETR: HFG):

7/25/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €58.00 ($59.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/21/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

7/21/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €60.00 ($61.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/21/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/20/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €37.00 ($38.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €27.00 ($27.84) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/20/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €66.00 ($68.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/19/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/12/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €66.00 ($68.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/12/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €27.00 ($27.84) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/4/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €27.00 ($27.84) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/1/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/27/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/17/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €46.00 ($47.42) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/10/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €37.00 ($38.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of HFG traded up €0.99 ($1.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €29.84 ($30.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,938,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84. HelloFresh SE has a 12-month low of €24.57 ($25.33) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($100.52).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.