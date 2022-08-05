Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.70. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.09%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $10,090,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $2,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

