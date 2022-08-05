Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($76.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.73) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($69.07) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.8 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.50 ($0.52) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €64.08 ($66.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,594 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($106.19) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($133.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.30.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.