Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.14.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.97.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $1,968,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

