Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HCCI. StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of HCCI stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,204. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $852.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,153,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 123,149 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

