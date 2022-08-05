Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 132.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Heska has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $116.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.13 million, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heska will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

