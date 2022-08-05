Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.49 and last traded at $43.88. Approximately 3,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals



Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.



