Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 880 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 880 ($10.78) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($13.17) to GBX 1,045 ($12.80) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.64) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,144 ($14.02) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,018.29 ($12.48).

Hiscox Stock Performance

HSX traded up GBX 3.98 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 903.98 ($11.08). 458,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 916.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 933.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,045.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.28).

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.05%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.57) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,704.18).

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

