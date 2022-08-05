Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $13,717.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,047.92 or 1.00060412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003671 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00065367 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.