Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded down C$0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.75. 100,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,770. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.20. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$23.83 and a 12 month high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 5.6600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.00.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

