Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,594 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000.
Horace Mann Educators Price Performance
NYSE HMN traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $34.74. 3,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $42.95.
Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.
Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators
In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,561,109.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Horace Mann Educators Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
