Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $341.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,101.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,464 shares of company stock valued at $268,351. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

