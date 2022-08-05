Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$0.98 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.93-$0.98 EPS.

Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. 1,062,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Insider Activity at Hostess Brands

In other news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 859,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after buying an additional 773,528 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

