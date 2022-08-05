Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$0.98 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.93-$0.98 EPS.
Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. 1,062,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $24.27.
Insider Activity at Hostess Brands
In other news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.