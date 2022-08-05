Houte Hans Van Sells 752 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 752 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $11,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.