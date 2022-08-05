Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HHC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

HHC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $71.50. 4,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

