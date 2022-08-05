HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 590 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 590 ($7.23) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 570 ($6.98) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 635 ($7.78) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 622.80 ($7.63).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 540.80 ($6.63) on Monday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 527.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 520. The firm has a market cap of £108.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,084.30).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

