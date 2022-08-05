HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 624 ($7.65) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $609.86.

HSBC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.76. 120,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 229.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 276.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 74.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 44.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

