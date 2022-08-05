Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Huaneng Power International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the second quarter worth $558,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.