Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Boosted by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up 1.0% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.21. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $220.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

