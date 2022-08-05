HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-$426 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.02 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.28-$2.30 EPS.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.5 %

HUBS opened at $355.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.61. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $559.00.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

