Hudson Global (HSON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

