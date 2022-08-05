Hudson Global (HSON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.