Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 27,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66.
Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.
