Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 27,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.