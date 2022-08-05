Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.92

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 10268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 425,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

