Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($68.45) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday.

Hugo Boss Trading Up 0.6 %

BOSS opened at €58.48 ($60.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €52.19 and its 200-day moving average is €52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($61.84).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

