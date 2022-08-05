Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) PT Lowered to GBX 9 at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.15) to GBX 9 ($0.11) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

HUMRF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

