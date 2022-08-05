Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) PT Lowered to GBX 9 at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.15) to GBX 9 ($0.11) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance
HUMRF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
About Hummingbird Resources
