Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.81. The stock had a trading volume of 718,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $237.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

