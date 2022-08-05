Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HIIGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.81. The stock had a trading volume of 718,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $237.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Earnings History for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

