Hush Price Tops $0.0680 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $815,079.01 and approximately $1,862.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00295092 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00126789 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00079327 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.