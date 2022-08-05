Hydra Price Reaches $3.02 on Major Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Hydra has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $25.97 million and approximately $192,446.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00013314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00632807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00036099 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,906,554 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Buying and Selling Hydra

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

