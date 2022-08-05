IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Down 6.8%

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) was down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.79. Approximately 70,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,335,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$828.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

