ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICF International to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

ICF International stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,933. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.64. ICF International has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ICF International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

