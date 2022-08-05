ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 5,117 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.6 %

LRCX stock traded down $13.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $517.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.43. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.