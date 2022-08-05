ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.10. The stock had a trading volume of 174,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,504,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.22 and a 200 day moving average of $281.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.