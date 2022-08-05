ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,416,000 after buying an additional 97,392 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,984. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

