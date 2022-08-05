ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $5.79 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Teradyne by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Teradyne by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.09. 27,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,400. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.83.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

