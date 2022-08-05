ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,963 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $103.74.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

