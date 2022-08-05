ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 11,552 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 1.7% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($76.29) to €73.00 ($75.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.70) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.82) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($86.60) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

