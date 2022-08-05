Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 12%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 194,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 91,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.92 million and a PE ratio of -11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

