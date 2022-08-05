Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CEO Sells $17,462.16 in Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $17,462.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,609.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Icosavax Stock Up 11.2 %
ICVX opened at $7.93 on Friday. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Icosavax had a negative net margin of 1,326.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICVX. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the fourth quarter worth about $62,920,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 81.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 662,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 294,065 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 3.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,963,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,983,000 after buying an additional 184,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 64.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 141,175 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Icosavax Company Profile
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icosavax (ICVX)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.