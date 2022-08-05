Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CEO Sells $17,462.16 in Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $17,462.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,609.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Icosavax Stock Up 11.2 %

ICVX opened at $7.93 on Friday. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Icosavax had a negative net margin of 1,326.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Icosavax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICVX. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the fourth quarter worth about $62,920,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 81.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 662,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 294,065 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 3.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,963,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,983,000 after buying an additional 184,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 64.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 141,175 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.