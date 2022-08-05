Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Lake Street Capital

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INVE. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. 2,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,242. Identiv has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.07 million, a PE ratio of -169.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

Insider Activity

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Identiv had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Identiv will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,629,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,313,439.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,387,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,613,000 after acquiring an additional 191,547 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 548,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 136,728 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 123,925 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

