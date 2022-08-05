Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.51.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
