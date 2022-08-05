IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.88-$7.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.82.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.23. 3,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,576. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.61.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

