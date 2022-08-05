IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given New $573.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $573.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $519.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $403.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,876. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

