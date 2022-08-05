IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.77-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.31 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.78. The company had a trading volume of 441,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,215. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $698.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.72 and its 200-day moving average is $444.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $519.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,372 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.